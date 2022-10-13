Barbara Hernandez: Swimmer dubbed the ‘Ice Mermaid’ takes on problem to swim the Seven Seas





CNN

—



When Barbara Hernandez was swimming for more than 35 kilometers across the North Channel, the strait between Northern Ireland and Scotland, the freezing waters and powerful currents were the least of her concerns.

That stretch of water is populated by lion’s mane jellyfish, which are among the largest known species of jellyfish in the world with tentacles stretching 30 meters long. Though not deadly to humans, their stings pack a punch and can leave victims in pain for several hours.

During her swim, Hernandez knew it was highly likely that she would come into contact with these jellyfish in the murky waters.

“There were a lot of the jellyfish, I suffered,” Hernandez recalls, maintaining the permanent grin she has when talking about swimming. “In the last part [of the swim] I touched a lot, it was very painful.

“When I swam off Molokai Island in…