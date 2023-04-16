BARE International Honored with Elite Research Firm Status Across Multiple Regio… – Press Release

Global Experience Research Firm BARE International earns Elite designation from Mystery Shopping Professionals Association Americas and Europe/Africa.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BARE International Europe has been announced as an Elite Customer Experience Firm and will be awarded at the MSPA Europe/Africa annual conference in Portugal in May.

“To be compliant with MSPA Elite membership standards is part of the BARE Europe everyday life,” shares BARE Europe General Manager Jenő Zsiga. “We are really proud of being awarded this designation which validates our commitment to high quality standards as a customer experience service provider and reliable partner.”

The announcement comes on the heels of BARE International’s record ninth consecutive honor of Elite status designated by MSPA Americas for their North America corporate office. MSPA, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring, and enhancing the customer journey, announced the MSPA Americas Chapter winners of its annual Elite program for 2023 at its recent CME Conference in New Orleans.

MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas, as set annually by the board of directors, in advancing the stature and relevance of the trade association.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, I’m proud to congratulate these outstanding companies for their support of our association’s mission, and their leadership in advancing the association’s goals for the customer experience and retail service provider industries as a whole,” said MSPA Americas President Stan Hart. “We all are grateful for their lead-by-example support, and we are honored to recognize them for achievements.”

The MSPA operates on a regional basis worldwide, with Chapters located in America, Europe/Africa and Asia/Pacific. Member companies unite as a common body for the purpose of strengthening the Mystery Shopping…