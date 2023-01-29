Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto Complex Continues to Deliver Value to Stakeholders – Press Release

All amounts expressed in US dollars

LOULO, Mali, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation GOLDABX –Seventeen years after it went into production, Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali continues to demonstrate its value as a key socio-economic partner to the country.



In 2022 it maintained its historically consistent performance by meeting its production guidance and solidified its long-term outlook and is expected to replace its mined ounces for the fourth successive year. The initial development of a third underground mine at Gounkoto was commissioned and is on track to start ore production from stoping in the second quarter of this year. Key geological structures within the Loulo district have indicated the potential for further discoveries.

Speaking to media here today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said last year the complex contributed $260 million directly to the Malian economy in the form of dividends, royalties and taxes. Indirect contributions, including payments of salaries and to suppliers, totalled $570 million.

“We continue to promote and develop our local partnerships, creating and contracting an all-Malian joint venture to mine the new Gara West open pit and engaging a Malian contractor to work with an international mining company on the pushback of the new Yalea pit. It’s worth noting that our strong partnership network has been a significant factor in enabling Loulo-Gounkoto to maintain an exemplary performance in the face of the many challenges recently experienced by Mali,” Bristow said.

“Host community investment is making a significant difference in the surrounding areas through the ongoing development of infrastructure, agriculture, education and healthcare. Malian nationals account for 100% of the complex’s management team and 96% of its workforce. Our drive to diversify our employment profile is delivering results and three of Loulo-Gounkoto’s female mining engineers have been enrolled in the…