Barry John was ‘the King, a magician, my pal’ – Sir Gareth Edwards

[ad_1]



Barry John and Gareth Edwards formed the most revered half-back partnership in rugby

A magician, a poet… a king.

But who better to express the joy of that wonderous talent than his half-back partner Sir Gareth Edwards.

Together they won Grand Slams, Triple Crowns and, of course, the ground-breaking Test series in New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions that would change the way the game was played for ever.

Edwards recalled: “I remember asking Barry once in a game, ‘how did you know I would be there?’

‘I just knew’, he replied, like some poet telling the world how easy it was to write some prose. He was a one-off, no doubt about that.

“He was carefree but had such vision when it came to playing the game. Even under the most immense pressure he would just stand there, look up and do something unbelievable.

“He was friendly and always wanted to chat but he was also lethal on the rugby field when he decided to do something.”

John would spend much of his career outside Edwards, for club…