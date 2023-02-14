Bas de Leede: Durham signal Netherlands all-rounder on two-year deal

Bas de Leede made his ODI and T20 international debuts in 2018

Durham have signed Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede as a local player, making him available for both red-ball and white-ball cricket this summer.

The 23-year-old is a top-order batsman and medium-pacer and has signed a two-year deal at Chester-le-Street.

De Leede was joint second-highest wicket taker at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, taking 13 wickets.

“To play county cricket has always been a dream for me and I will be forever grateful to Durham,” De Leede said.

“I can’t wait for the summer to start in what will hopefully be a really successful one for the club and hopefully I can contribute to as many wins as possible.”

De Leede has played in more than 50 white-ball internationals has made one first-class appearance, when he scored an unbeaten 56 in his only innings against Namibia.