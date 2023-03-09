Bayer, Covestro, Royal HaskoningDHV, T-Mobile and Trivium Packaging Among 15+ Cu… – Press Release

Industry leading customers, Deloitte, EY and SAP® to share digital finance transformation and accounting automation best practices at BlackLine annual European conference

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. BL is hosting its 13th annual European conference in London next week. Beyond reporting the numbers and managing risk, Finance and Accounting (F&A) is being asked to do more than ever before, including transforming foundational processes, optimizing business operations and guiding corporate strategy. At BeyondTheBlack™ EMEA 2023, F&A leaders will learn how they can ‘Go Beyond’ and move to world-class accounting.

BeyondTheBlack EMEA invites F&A professionals to embrace modern accounting over two days of sessions featuring speakers from more than 15 BlackLine customers including Bayer, Covestro, Royal HaskoningDHV, T-Mobile and Trivium Packaging. Leading customers will share measurable results from modernizing their financial close, accounts receivable (AR) and intercompany financial management (IFM) processes using BlackLine’s solutions on their digital finance transformation journeys. Thought leaders from Deloitte, EY and SAP are also sponsoring and speaking at the event.

Program Highlights :