BBC: What’s been ‘occurring’ in Wales for 100 years

It started with a sing-song as it so often does in Wales and part of its legacy is the phrase ‘what’s occurring?’ and the world’s most famous doctor.
But the BBC in Wales hasn’t just given us shows like Gavin and Stacey and Doctor Who, it’s covered the most important events in the country’s history.
As Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the BBC’s first broadcast in Wales, I’ve looked in the archives to find its most significant moments since 1923.
National Eisteddfod – since 1924
When baritone Mostyn Thomas sang traditional Welsh language folk song Dafydd y Garreg Wen on the evening of the BBC’s first broadcast from Wales on 13 February, 1923, it signalled the start of celebrating Welsh culture on the airwaves.
Back then, Cardiff’s 5WA was the only BBC radio station in Wales and it was where The Royal National Eisteddfod of Wales was first broadcast on the BBC on 3…