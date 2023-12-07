BBL: Brisbane Warmth thump Melbourne Stars in season opener

Brisbane Heat celebrate during their 103-run victory over Melbourne Stars

Men’s Big Bash, Brisbane Brisbane Heat 214-3 (20 overs) : Munro 99* (61); Coulter-Nile 1-35 Melbourne Stars 111 (15.1 overs) : Cartwright 33 (16); Swepson 3-23 Brisbane Heat won by 103 runs Scorecard ; Table

Brisbane Heat registered a crushing 103-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the opening game of the Men’s Big Bash.

Heat cruised to victory on home soil after setting the Stars 215 to win, helped by a score of 99 not out from Colin Munro.

In response, Stars lost early top-order wickets, including captain and 2023 World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell for 23.

Stars were bowled out for 111, with spinner Mitchell Swepson returning figures of 3-23.

There were plenty of international stars on show during the season opener.

Heat, who finished fifth last season, were captained by Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja, who played alongside fellow Test batter Marnus Labuschagne, the pair scoring 28 and 30 respectively.

Both are in…