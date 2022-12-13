BBL: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars in thrilling last-ball end in Large Bash opener

Gurinder Sandhu helped Sydney Thunder get over the line in a remarkable finish against Melbourne Stars

Men’s Big Bash League, Manuka Oval Melbourne Stars 122-8 (20 overs): Larkin 25 (26); Farooqi 2-20, Sams 2-21 Sydney Thunder 123-9 (20 overs): Ross 28 (27); Coulter-Nile 3-19, Webster 2-19 Thunder won by one wicket Scorecard

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by one wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish to a low-scoring Big Bash League opener.

Set 123 to win, Thunder needed eight from the last over with three wickets in hand but Beau Webster took two wickets in consecutive balls, including substitute fielder Brody Couch’s stunning one-handed catch at long off to remove Chris Green.

Gurinder Sandhu then smashed the fourth ball of the over for six to level the scores, leaving Thunder needing one from two balls.

A dot ball followed and Sandhu played and missed at the final delivery, only for English wicketkeeper Joe Clarke to fail to gather and allow Thunder a bye to clinch victory in a…