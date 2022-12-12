BBL: The whole lot it’s worthwhile to know as males’s Huge Bash League returns

Perth Scorchers won their fourth title in BBL11 – will they make it five in 2022/23?

Dates: 13 December to 4 February Coverage: Live commentary on selected matches on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and via the BBC Sport website and app

The Big Bash League is here again.

While the run up to Christmas means wrapping up warm as temperatures plummet here in the UK, it’s shorts, t-shirts and barbeques on the beach down under as Australia’s premier Twenty20 tournament returns for the 12th year of the men’s competition.

It all starts on Tuesday in Canberra as Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Stars from 08:15 GMT. Meanwhile, defending champions Perth Scorchers start their campaign on Saturday with a home game against Sydney Sixers – a repeat of last January’s final.

The eight teams play each other twice in a group stage that runs until 25 January, with the final to take place on 4 February.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s BBL.

What’s new for 2022-23?

The big change ahead…