BBTV Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results – BBTV Hldgs (OTC:BBTVF) – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – BBTV Holdings Inc. BBTV BBTVF (the “Company”), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, today announced financial results for Q1 2023 for the period ended on March 31, 2023.

The Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), along with full financial statements are posted and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated.

“The first quarter saw early stages of YouTube Shorts monetization, which now represents about 46% of total views in the quarter. With more Shorts content coming online, total views in our Base Solutions business grew year-over-year by 8%, our first growth quarter since the end of the pandemic,” said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. “Our outlook for our monetization opportunity for our Base Solutions increases substantially for the remainder of 2023 as a result of growing views. In the first quarter, we began deploying some of the largest Plus Solution contracts signed to date, which should positively impact performance for the remainder of fiscal year 2023. Our pipeline for Content Management solutions for the quarter continues to be the strongest ever and we expect that Plus Solutions revenue should continue to grow by 30% on an annualized basis.”

KB Brinkley, CFO of BBTV commented “We extended our cost containment and optimization efforts by re-aligning operations towards Plus Solutions, and removing costs from our increasingly automated Base Solutions line of business. Our cost containment efforts resulted in a 22% decline in operating expenses compared to Q1 2022. Our liquidity remains adequate, allowing us to fulfill our strategic plans while accelerating our path to profitability and helping to create a buffer against potential macroeconomic risks and uncertainties.”

Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Management believes…