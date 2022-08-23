Be a part of us for Name to Earth Day on November 3, 2022





On November 3, 2022, we’re holding the second annual Call to Earth Day. Celebrating a planet worth protecting, we’ll partner with schools, individuals and organizations across the world to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education. Join CNN on November 3 for a special day of coverage on TV, digital and our social media channels.

Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.

From our biggest cities to our most remote communities, we all rely on our oceans — and they are under threat like never before. Whether it’s from overfishing, pollution or climate change, species and habitats are threatened by human action. Across the globe, incredible individuals and groups are working to reverse the damage. On November 3, 2022, CNN’s second annual Call to Earth Day, Living…