Bear in mind when Gillian Anderson wore this uncovered thong on Oscars evening?

By
-


Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Delving into the archives of pop culture history, “Remember When?” is a CNN Style series offering a nostalgic look at the celebrity outfits that defined their eras.
The scene: The year was 2001 at the Academy Awards. Julia Roberts won Best Actress for her role as Erin Brockovich and celebrated with then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt. “Gladiator,” “Traffic” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” picked up multiple awards throughout the night. Björk, infamously, wore a dress with a white swan looped around her neck.

The outlandish swan dress may have dominated red-carpet coverage that year, but there’s another ensemble that has become emblematic of the era: Gillian Anderson, at the height of “The X-Files” fame, stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a backless navy number with a cheeky surprise. When she turned around, her thong was fully visible, rising up from the ultra-low Eduardo Lucero jersey dress.

Gillian Anderson's fashion choices for the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars party have become an iconic early 2000s moment.

