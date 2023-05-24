Beauty Facial Mask Market Share Expands Steadily at 5.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 11.2 … – Press Release

Rockville, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global beauty facial mask (BFM) market is estimated at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



A large number of elderly customers around the globe having the required buying power as well as the desire to appear younger, in turn increasing the demand for anti-aging sheet face masks. The emphasis on anti-aging formulae and technology by various brands has led to a variety of new products in the market, thus enhancing the product’s purchase.

Consumers perception about a mask making all other skincare products function better is the key factor focussed towards higher product penetration.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5788

The market for facial masks is predicted to increase favorably due to the rising demand for organic and natural skincare and cosmetic products that provide many benefits, such as anti-aging, moisturizing, and treatment of acne/blemishes.

Natural elements are being used in the creation of beauty facial masks, including honey, fruit extracts, cactus, cucumber, and others. They include vitamins and minerals that are excellent for the skin. Natural components such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, oats, and chamomile are often included in beauty facial masks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beauty facial mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032

in the forecast period 2022-2032 Clay mask dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2022

in 2022 Asia-Pacific is expected to be the crown of the market with a 51.0% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 The synthetic beauty facial mask is extensively used and is likely to represent 68.7% market share in 2022

“Increasing usage of beauty masks among men and women to maintain healthy skin and…