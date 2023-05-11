Beer Market size in the US to grow by USD 24.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growt… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the beer market in the US, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 24.15 billion. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of online sales of beer significantly drives the market growth. Beer sales and marketing on the Internet are on the rise in the US. Small businesses, like those that make craft beer benefit from online retailing as it allows them to reach a wider audience of customers. Since they provide bottled beers and craft beers, online retail and delivery businesses like Minibar, Drizly, and Liquor Mart Inc. are well-liked in the country. The availability of beer in online marketplaces raises the vendor’s visibility. Furthermore, these online websites also offer product reviews and descriptions. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the US during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market in the US report covers the following areas:

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries…