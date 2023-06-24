Behavioral Health Interventions Positively Impact Adults and Youth Experiencing … – Press Release

Findings Indicate Improvements in Mental and Physical Health as well as a Reduction in Healthcare Costs For People Living with Type 1 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Results from two studies evaluating the impact of mental health support for diabetes patients found significant benefits in patient outcomes were presented today at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in San Diego, CA.

As the number of diabetes cases continues to rise, addressing mental health challenges is a critical element in helping individuals with diabetes manage their care plan. Diabetes distress (DD) for example includes the fears, worries, and burdens associated with the diabetes experience. DD, which is distinct from depression, is common among adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D). In fact, in any 18-month period, 33% to 50% of people with diabetes experience heightened levels of DD. Individuals living with diabetes are also 2 to 3 times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes. Furthermore, only 25% to 50% of people with diabetes who have depression get diagnosed and treated. This points to a need to provide proactive behavioral health support as part of the overall care plan.

“People with type 1 diabetes are at a heightened risk for mental health issues, including diabetes distress, depression, anxiety, and disordered eating. However, these are all treatable disorders that can be addressed with personalized treatment plans that go beyond the physical symptoms,” said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA. “I’m encouraged by the findings from the studies presented during this year’s Scientific Sessions as we continue to seek out innovative, evidence-based solutions that support people living with diabetes when they need it the most.”

EMBARK Clinical Trial: Reducing the Emotional Burdens of Living with Diabetes

Results from the randomized, controlled EMBARK clinical trial revealed…