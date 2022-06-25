Beijing Fengtai: Asia’s largest practice station reopens following big makeover

(CNN) — Beijing’s oldest train station has gotten a 21st-century makeover.

Fengtai Railway Station, which was built in 1895, has completed a multiyear renovation process and reopened on June 20, 2022.

The reimagined station — billed as the largest in Asia — has 32 train platforms, plus departure lounges, restaurants and other amenities spread across 400,000 square meters. At its peak, the station will be able to host 14,000 passengers per hour on a mix of bullet and regular trains as well as subway lines.

“The design of the double-layer yards－with bullet trains running atop and regular-speed trains running on the ground－saves a lot of space,” Ma Hui, chief engineer of the construction project, told state-run newspaper China Daily.

“The unique design has changed the layout of the traditional railway station. It is an innovative way to arrange the functions of a railway station,” he added.

One of those unique features is a photovoltaic power station on the roof, which generates…