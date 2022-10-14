Beijing: Uncommon protest in opposition to China’s Xi Jinping days earlier than Communist Social gathering congress





CNN

—



A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.

Photos circulating on Twitter Thursday afternoon show two banners hung on an overpass of a major thoroughfare in the northwest of the Chinese capital, protesting against Xi’s unrelenting zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.

“Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to great leader, yes to vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” reads one banner.

“Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” reads the other.

The photos and videos also show plumes of smoke billowing from the bridge, and a voice recording of the protest…