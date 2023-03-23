Beijing’s inhabitants has declined for the primary time in 19 years





CNN

—



Beijing, the sprawling Chinese capital and one of the world’s biggest cities, saw its population drop last year for the first time in 19 years as the country grapples with a demographic crisis decades in the making.

The city’s population of permanent residents fell from 21.88 million in 2021 to 21.84 million in 2022, a decline of 84,000. The number of migrants in Beijing – many of whom leave their rural homes to find work in the city – also fell from 2021 to 2022.

The last time Beijing saw more deaths than births was 2003, when the fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak emerged in southern China and ultimately infected more than 8,000 people around the world.

Last year’s drop is a relatively small one, with the population’s natural growth rate dropping to -0.05 per thousand residents, according to official data.

But it represents a…