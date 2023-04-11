Bel and Climax Foods, Inc. Announce Partnership to Innovate Cutting-edge Plant-B… – Press Release

Global food player invests in new biotech startup to partner and create a new and disruptive generation of plant-based Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Boursin®, Babybel® and Nurishh® brand foods

PARIS and BERKELEY, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The time has come for zero-compromise recipes made from plants. The Bel Group, world leader in branded cheese and a major global food player, and biotech start-up, Climax Foods Inc., today announced a unique partnership designed to create a new generation of plant-based cheese aiming to meet the main challenges of the food transition: combining pleasure, nutrition and reducing the carbon footprint. By leveraging the power of data science and artificial intelligence (AI), along with their complementary capabilities and expertise, the two companies will co-create plant-based portions of Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Boursin®, Babybel® and Nurishh® brand foods. These new best-in-class plant-based cheeses aim to be nutritious, affordable, low carbon footprint and indistinguishable from their dairy counterparts. To support the development of Climax’s disruptive solution, Bel acquired an equity stake in the company.

“Food is a key lever to address climate change, and we, at Bel, have a strong determination to explore new territories and develop innovative solutions that will define the future of food, for all,” comments Cécile Béliot, CEO of the Bel Group. “The products we will develop in partnership with Climax have the potential to make a big difference: they can meet the three-fold challenge of sustainable, nutritious, and accessible. This collaboration epitomizes our co-innovation strategy by combining their distinctive technological data science and AI platforms and expertise with Bel’s pioneering and historical knowledge.”

Dr. Oliver Zahn, CEO and founder of Climax Foods Inc., adds, “AI and data can be game changers in food in terms of delivering optimal taste and texture while at the same time making it affordable and…