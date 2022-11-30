Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova in intensive care following surgical procedure, opposition spokesman says





A prominent Belarusian opposition figure, who has been serving an 11-year prison sentence after leading mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, is in intensive care after undergoing surgery, an opposition spokesman said Tuesday.

Maria Kolesnikova was taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, placed in a surgical ward and later transferred to the intensive care unit, Gleb Germanchuk, a spokesman for Kolesnikova, told CNN. She is in a stable but “difficult state, with some improvement,” he said.

Kolesnikova was placed in a “punishment cell” prior to her hospitalization for not being at her prison “workplace” when she was supposed to be there, Germanchuk said, citing her lawyer, Vladimir Pylchenko.

Worries are mounting about her well-being as Pylchenko has not been able to see Kolesnikova in hospital. Her lawyer could not…