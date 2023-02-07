Believe Hits €1 Billion Digital Music Sales – Press Release

Believe Hits €1 Billion Digital Music Sales

Paris, February 7, 2023 – Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, announces today it has surpassed the milestone of €1bn of digital music sales (DMS1) for 2022, confirming the success of the Group’s model and commercial strategy to best serve artists and labels at all stages of their career.

Believe’s Digital Music Sales (DMS) represent the recorded music digital sales of the artists supported by the Group, directly or through their labels. The milestone of €1bn yearly DMS in 2022 is a testament to Believe’s original vision and appeal to artists and labels as the best partner to accelerate their careers.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder & CEO, Believe, said, “We are proud to celebrate this milestone as a mark of Believe’s artists and labels’ continuous success. It is a tribute to the strength and passion of our two hearts: our artists, at all stages of their career, who create vibrant music that fans connect to and are inspired by, and our people, who put their digital expertise and technology at their service with respect, fairness and transparency. Our digital expertise and innovation, our deep relationships with our streaming partners have delivered great results for our artists and labels, helping them grow their audiences and their streams at a much faster rate than the market. Delivering best-in-class products and services to all artists, from DIY to established to top artists and shaping the future of the music industry by contributing to build strong, thriving and diverse local music ecosystems is what we stand for.“

Believe supports over 1 million artists at all stages of their careers worldwide. Music creators and self-releasing artists benefit from TuneCore’s services to develop their audiences across more than 150 stores via Believe’s Automated Solutions offering. Believe’s Premium Solutions services include Label & Artist Solutions, which supports labels and mid-level to established…