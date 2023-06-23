Believer Meats CEO Gustavo Burger Meets U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, … – Press Release

WILSON, N.C., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Believer Meats, a leading pioneer of the cultivated meat industry, announced today its CEO, Gustavo Burger, and COO, Kash Muthuraman, met with U.S. Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday, June 20, in Washington D.C.

During the meeting, the Believer Meats executives reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to investing in the state of North Carolina, promoting local employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. As the cultivated meat industry gears up for commercialization and wider consumer adoption in 2024, the Senators expressed their enthusiasm for learning more about the industry’s potential to address food insecurity and the pivotal role that North Carolina can play in this regard.

Believer Meats is currently constructing its first U.S. commercial production facility in Wilson, North Carolina, with an anticipated opening in Q2 2024. Once operational, the 200,000-square-foot facility will be the largest cultivated meat production center in the world with the capacity to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat. The Senators expressed their eagerness to support Believer Meats as the company progresses towards commissioning its facility and launching product within the U.S. market.

“It was an incredibly rewarding experience to introduce Believer Meats to U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis,” said Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats. “During our meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the commitments we are making in their home state of North Carolina, the plan for commercialization, and the partnerships we have been cultivating with local research institutions and universities. We look forward to serving both senators their first taste of Believer soon.”

“It was great to meet with Believer Meats as they expand their presence in North Carolina. Believer Meats’ more than $120 million investment in Wilson County for their first U.S.-based production facility that…