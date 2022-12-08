Bella Hadid wins Mannequin of the 12 months at Style Awards 2022

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

“London is back,” announced Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, whose pre-recorded year-in review-video message opened the 2022 Fashion Awards on Monday evening. “New York is back, Paris is back, Milan is back,” Quinn continued, as viral runway moments from fashion houses including Bottega Veneta, Coperni, Tommy Hilfiger flashed across screens inside the historic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The venue’s round arena was filled with tables for celebrity guests including Florence Pugh, Tilda Swinton, Naomi Campbell and Stormzy who had all filed in from a glitzy but freezing cold red carpet to attend one of the biggest fashion calendar events of the year.

Model Bella Hadid — who recently made headlines when a dress was sprayed onto her body during Paris Fashion Week — scooped up the highly anticipated Model of the Year prize, presented by fellow model Ashley Graham.