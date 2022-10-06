Bella Hadid’s spray-on Coperni costume at Paris Trend Week

Written by Samantha Tse, CNNParis, France

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

It is the buzziest moment of Paris Fashion Week so far. On Friday evening, Bella Hadid closed French label Coperni’s Spring-Summer 2023 show with a dress that was sprayed on in front of a live audience.

The supermodel walked onto the runway wearing nothing but nude underwear before Manel Torres — the creator of the patented spray-on technology, Fabrican — and two scientists applied a misty liquid that transformed, almost instantly, into a wearable material.

For nearly 10 minutes, guests watched in awe as Torres and his team realized Coperni’s design in real time. To finish the dress, the label’s head of design, Charlotte Raymond, walked onstage and gently manipulated the neckline while it was still drying and cut a dramatic leg slit.

The dress had no seams and no hem. And, from afar,…