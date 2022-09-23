Bellator Dublin: Melvin Manhoef faces Yoel Romero in rescheduled bout after harm stopping burglars

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 23 September Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 18:00 BST, with the main card also live on BBC Three from 21:00 BST

Melvin Manhoef was in Paris promoting an upcoming bout against Yoel Romero when he heard some worrying news – men could be planning to burgle his home.

His wife and children at his house in the Netherlands had found sheets of paper pushed under his front door – a trick used by thieves who assume if the paper is not picked up within days, then nobody is home.

After his family checked footage on their neighbour’s camera, they discovered a man who they didn’t recognise placing the paper, and a car waiting around that they had never seen before.

Manhoef immediately rushed home.

“At that moment my wife and children didn’t feel safe, because they didn’t know what could happen. I was scared for them, so I came back from Paris,” Manhoef, 46, tells BBC Sport.

After arriving home, while his family were out,…