BEN Coin and Hourglass Collectives Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Mass … – Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The BEN Coin Collective ($BEN) has been dominating crypto industry chat and social media trending lists since the announcement that Ben “BitBoy Crypto” Armstrong has taken on a key leadership role in the quickly growing community.

Their latest move is a strategic partnership with The Hourglass Collective, which was born out of the decentralized community surrounding $WAIT token.

The Hourglass Collective made several headlines recently announcing that Billionaire Jeff Mahoney was named as Hourglass Collective Chairman, Brian D. Evans of bde.ventures and George Tung of CryptosRus were brought in as advisors, and Layah and Gidean Heilpern joined as media partners, on top of several announcements regarding the TV series they finished filming in March, The Next Crypto Gem.

In the partnership between the Ben Coin and Hourglass Collectives, the $BEN token will be featured in “The Next Crypto Gem TV Series in which Ben “BitBoy Crypto” Armstrong is a guest star.

The Next Crypto Gem will be broadcast on both bspoke TV and Insight TV across its ever-growing network of 178 platforms in 55 Countries and 12 languages. Examples of confirmed platforms include Amazon Prime, DirectTV, PlutoTV, SamsungTV, and LG.

In addition, community leaders of the Ben Coin and Hourglass Collectives are developing a deeper alliance that includes potentially co-producing TV projects and feature films and partnering with epic live event activations around the world with the goal of taking crypto mainstream.

“I could not be more thrilled to partner with the BEN Coin Collective,” commented Hourglass Collective President, Jett Tang. “I’ve gotten to know Ben Armstrong over the last several months quite well and everyone knows he’s the ultimate showman in our space and has a massive loyal following. What some may not know yet is how incredibly dedicated he is to the fight for mass crypto adoption. We are completely aligned at Hourglass and have the…