Ben Cox: Leicestershire signal long-serving Worcestershire wicketkeeper

Ben Cox has made a combined total of 376 appearances for the Pears, with 9,251 runs and 620 dismissals

Leicestershire have signed long-serving Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox for the 2024 season on a three-year deal.

Cox will first be loaned to the Foxes for their final four County Championship games of this season.

The 31-year-old homegrown player is currently in his benefit year at New Road, having been a Pears regular since making his debut as a 17-year-old schoolboy in September 2009.

He has been in Worcestershire’s T20 Blast and One-Day Cup sides in 2023.

But he has played just two Championship matches since taking a break from the game in May 2022 – and was offered only a new white-ball contract by the Pears.

Since then, Gareth Roderick has become the club’s preferred first-choice keeper – and Cox’s existing contract expires at the end of the summer.

