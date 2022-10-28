Ben Duckett: England batter’s lengthy highway again to squad for tour of Pakistan

Ben Duckett made 145 for England Lions against South Africa in August

Ben Duckett doesn’t want to talk about Perth.

To the Nottinghamshire batter, there are too many good things happening now to keep going back to that 2017 night in The Avenue bar, when he poured a drink over James Anderson and found himself banned from playing on the England Lions tour of Australia.

“I’ve done enough in my career, even before that incident, to be remembered for better than that,” he tells BBC Sport.

Five years on, Duckett is set to resume a Test career that comprises four matches against Bangladesh and India in 2016.

As recently as a year ago the left-hander thought he would never play another Test, but a prolific summer has put him in prime position to open the batting alongside Zak Crawley in Pakistan in December, moving up from the number-three spot he occupies for Notts.

The runs scored by Duckett are the culmination of a long road back, not from the indiscretion in Perth, but from a broken hand…