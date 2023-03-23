Ben Gibbon: Worcestershire quick bowler indicators new three-year deal

Ben Gibbon took 20 County Championship wickets in seven matches during his debut season in 2022

Worcestershire fast bowler Ben Gibbon has signed a new three-year contract at New Road.

The Chester-born paceman, 22, joined the county before the 2022 season.

After taking a wicket on his first-class debut against Durham, left-armer Gibbon ended the County Championship season with a haul of 20 in seven matches, at an average of 35.65.

He also played five games for the Pears in the One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon, a former fast bowler at the club, said: “Being a left-armer he offers us something different. That is the key.

“He is a strong boy. He wants to learn. He bowls his overs, he doesn’t complain, he can bowl lengthy spells.”

Gibbon, who had one year left on his deal, follows the lead set by teenage spinner Josh Baker, who has also signed a new contract.

He played National Counties cricket with Cheshire and a couple of Second XI games for Lancashire…