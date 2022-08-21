Ben Gregory: Nice Britain and Wales decathlete ‘in coma’ after bike crash

Ben Gregory won the men's decathlon 1500 metres at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, finishing seventh overall


Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after being involved in a serious bike crash over the weekend.

The 31-year-old’s partner, Naomi Heffernan, said on social media: “Ben… has a fractured skull, neck and multiple haemorrhages to his brain. He’s in a coma and on life support.”

Gregory is a multiple Welsh champion who has represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games and Great Britain.

In October 2020 Gregory escaped serious injury in another bike crash.

His bike was involved in a collision with a car in London and at the time he credited wearing a helmet as the reason he was able to walk away from the incident.

Naomi Heffernan statement on Instagram

Welsh Athletics issued a statement saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s friends and family at this time.

“Ben’s accomplishments as an athlete speak for themselves: Wales’ greatest ever decathlete – three Commonwealth Games, the Welsh record…



