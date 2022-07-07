Ben & Jerry’s sues Unilever to dam sale of Israeli enterprise





The Vermont-based ice cream maker filed a complaint Tuesday in the US District Court in New York, where it sought an injunction against Unilever ( UL ) “to protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry’s has spent decades building.”

Ben & Jerry’s has been doing business in Israel since 1987, but in recent years it had come under pressure for selling in West Bank settlements, considered illegal under international law. In July 2021, it announced it would stop selling in the West Bank altogether.

That triggered a dispute with its longtime distributor in Israel, American Quality Products (AQP), which sued Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever in March, arguing that they were “unlawfully terminating its 34-year business relationship in order to boycott Israel.”

Unilever, one of the world’s top sellers of consumer goods including Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, tried to draw a line under the controversy with its announcement last week that it had sold Ben & Jerry’s Israeli business for an…