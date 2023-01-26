Ben Stokes and Nat Sciver win ICC Cricketer of the Yr awards

England won nine out of their 10 Tests under Ben Stokes’ captaincy in 2022

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

All-rounder Stokes, 31, took over the captaincy from Joe Root in April 2022 and has won nine of his 10 Tests in charge.

Before his appointment, England had won just one Test in 17 matches.

Alongside new coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes transformed England’s Test fortunes with an attacking approach and mindset.

The ICC said Stokes “defined the year of Test cricket more than any other”.

It is the second time Stokes has claimed the award – previously winning in 2019 – and he was also named in the ICC’s Test Team of the Year for 2022.

Stokes scored 870 runs at an average of 36.25 and took 26 wickets at an average of 31.19 during the year but it is his leadership that had the biggest influence on England’s performances.

With his positive style and commitment to entertaining, Stokes led England to series wins over New Zealand and…