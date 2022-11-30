Ben Stokes: England all-rounder doesn’t rule out ODI World Cup return

Ben Stokes has won 105 one-day international caps for England

Ben Stokes has not ruled out the possibility of coming out of one-day international retirement to play at the World Cup in India next year.

The England Test captain, 31, retired from ODIs in July, citing pressure on his workload.

He starred in England’s 2019 World Cup final win and did the same again when they were crowned T20 champions in Australia earlier this month.

“Who knows how I might feel towards a World Cup at the time,” he said.

The next 50-over World Cup is in India in October and November 2023.

Stokes is currently leading England in their Test series in Pakistan. He was one of the players that missed training on Wednesday as illness affected the England camp.

A decision on whether the first Test will go ahead as scheduled will be taken at 02:30 GMT on Thursday (07:30 local time).

Speaking before he fell ill, Stokes revealed he was approached by director of cricket Rob Key in the aftermath of the T20 success about a…