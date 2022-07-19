Ben Stokes: England all-rounder says his ODI retirement ought to be a wake-up name for authorities

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says his retirement from one-day internationals should be a wake-up call for the authorities about the intense schedule.

The 31-year-old said on Monday that Tuesday’s 50-over match against South Africa will be his last in the format.

He says he has taken the decision to extend his Test and Twenty20 career.

“There is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now,” said Stokes, who became England’s Test captain in April.

“We are not cars, you can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again.”

England played four Tests, against New Zealand and India, between 2 June and 5 July.

While those series were ongoing, England played three ODIs in the Netherlands and two days after the India Test ended, a three-match T20 series began, followed by three ODIs.

England will now play three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests against South Africa by 12 September, having finished the India ODI series on Sunday.

In the next 12…