Ben Stokes: England all-rounder set for Cricket World Cup after ending ODI retirement

Ben Stokes will be part of England’s World Cup squad after reversing his decision to retire from one-day international cricket.

Stokes is included in the 15-man squad for the series against New Zealand which will also play in the World Cup.

Batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been left out, while pace bowler Jofra Archer will not be fit in time.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, 25, is included in a group which will be led by Jos Buttler.

England will defend the trophy in India in October and November having famously won it on home soil four years ago.

Their opening match is against New Zealand – a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final – in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

England can still make changes to their squad before the World Cup, but barring injuries, it is likely that these 15 players will make the trip.

There are nine survivors from the England squad that won the 50-over World Cup for the first time, including Stokes, who was player of the match in the final.

The all-rounder…