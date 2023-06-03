Ben Stokes: England captain ‘on the right track’ to bowl in first Ashes Check

Ben Stokes says he is “definitely on course” to bowl in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

The England captain did not bowl in England’s 10-wicket win against Ireland at Lord’s as he manages a persistent problem with his left knee.

But Stokes, who turns 32 on Sunday, did bowl for the first time in four weeks before play on Saturday.

“Bowling in the warm-up was a first step,” said Stokes. “I’m happy, so I’ll keep building it up before Edgbaston.”

The first Test in the five-match series against Australia begins on 16 June.

“I am definitely on course to bowl in the first Test,” Stokes told Test Match Special.

Stokes also did not play a part with the ball in England’s previous Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.

He subsequently played only two matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, sending down just one over.

At Lord’s against the Irish, he became the first captain in the history of Test cricket to preside over a victory without…