Ben Stokes: England Check captain has ‘superb plan’ for knee harm

Ben Stokes (right) trained with the England one-day team in Cardiff on Thursday

Ben Stokes says there is a “very good plan in place” to attempt to fix the long-term problem with his left knee.

The England Test captain has ended his one-day retirement to play in the World Cup in India in October and November.

Stokes, 32, will use the time between the World Cup and the Tests in India in January to address the knee issue, which is preventing him from bowling.

“I know what’s going to happen, I just don’t think now is right time to say what I’m doing,” he told BBC Sport.

Stokes retired from one-day internationals last summer, but is now due to make his return in the opener to a four-match series against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

Before the end of the Ashes, Stokes addressed questions about his potential participation in the World Cup by saying he would take a break from cricket to have “serious conversations” about how to rectify the knee problem.

However, it has since emerged that…