Ben Stokes: England Check captain will miss The Hundred to handle workload

Ben Stokes helped Northern Superchargers to a fifth-place finish in the inaugural Hundred competition last season

England Test captain Ben Stokes will miss next month’s Hundred in order to manage his workload and fitness.

Stokes was due to play for Northern Superchargers in the tournament, which starts on 3 August.

He will also miss England’s Twenty20 series with South Africa, but will feature in the one-day international series that starts next week.

The 30-year-old struggled with a knee problem during England’s tour of the West Indies in March.

A scan showed no new injury, but the Durham all-rounder missed the start of the County Championship season as he attempted to manage the issue.

He also took a break from cricket last summer and missed the T20 World Cup in the autumn to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rest a finger injury.

Stokes succeeded Joe Root as Test captain in April and has led England to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand and victory over India in the rearranged fifth…