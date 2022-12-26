Ben Stokes: England Take a look at captain discusses the way forward for cricket with Lord Botham

Ben Stokes and Ian Botham are two of England’s greatest ever cricketers

They are two titans of English cricket – Ian Botham and Ben Stokes.

Stokes has revolutionised the way Test cricket is played since taking over the England captaincy at the start of the summer, with his swashbuckling, ultra-positive approach leading to nine wins from 10 matches in charge.

Lord Botham had a similar, all-action outlook to the game during his England career and is widely seen as one of the best all-rounders to ever play the sport.

As part of his appearance as guest editor on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday, Lord Botham spoke to Stokes about his mission to transform Test cricket, the rise of the white-ball game, their heroic performances at Headingley and the importance of prioritising your mental health.

Transforming Test cricket

England have won Test matches against New Zealand, India, South Africa and Pakistan since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge

When Stokes succeeded Joe Root as…