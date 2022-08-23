Ben Stokes: England Take a look at captain feared he would possibly by no means play once more throughout psychological well being struggles

England Test captain Ben Stokes talks to BBC Breakfast about prioritising mental health

England Test captain Ben Stokes says he feared he might not play again during his mental health break from the sport.

The 31-year-old suffered panic attacks after bottling up his emotions for several years.

“It was like I had a glass bottle I kept on throwing my emotions into. Eventually, it got too full and just exploded,” Stokes told BBC Breakfast.

Stokes has had a difficult few years, first taking compassionate leave from cricket in 2020 to be with his father Ged, who died later that year from brain cancer.

He then broke a finger on his return to the sport and ultimately rushed to make a comeback to captain England’s limited-overs teams after a Covid outbreak forced them to pick an entirely new squad in July 2021.

Following that series against Pakistan, Stokes took an indefinite break, returning for the Ashes in Australia in December 2021, and was appointed Test captain in April this year.

In a…