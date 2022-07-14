Ben Stokes ‘higher than I ever thought’ as England Take a look at captain, says Rob Key

Jonny Bairstow (right) has been one of the players to flourish under Stokes (left) with four hundreds in his past three Tests

Director of cricket Rob Key says Ben Stokes has been “better than I ever thought” he would be as England’s Test captain.

After taking over in May, Stokes led England to a 3-0 win over world champions New Zealand before a stunning victory over India last week.

It comes after Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, both Key appointees, implemented a new, attacking approach.

“I never thought it would work like this,” Key said.

“There will be times when it won’t work, but for now it’s been fantastic to see.”

Key himself took over in April with England on a run of one win in 17 Tests.

The turnaround since Stokes and McCullum took charge has been instant.

England have aggressively chased down fourth-innings targets in excess of 270 in all four of their Tests, including their record chase of 378 against India, leading to their new approach being nicknamed ‘Bazball’ in the…