Ben Stokes hits England ODI file 182 in opposition to New Zealand at The Oval

England 368 (48.1 overs): Stokes 182 (124), Malan 96 (95); Boult 5-51 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Ben Stokes smashed the record for the highest score by an England batter in a one-day international by hammering a brutal 182 against New Zealand at The Kia Oval.

The Test captain beat the previous best of 180 made by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes had only come out of one-day retirement to play in this series and the World Cup in India in October and November.

In his third match back, he played a scintillating innings that helped England to 368 all out and put them on course to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Arriving with England in trouble at 13-2, Stokes clobbered nine sixes and 15 fours in his 124-ball stay.

With Dawid Malan making 96, the third-wicket pair added 199, an England record partnership for any wicket in an ODI against New Zealand.

Stokes did not score off any of his first six deliveries and had only 12 off his first 18, struggling for…