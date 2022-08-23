Ben Stokes: Joe Root praises ‘courageous’ England captain for feedback on psychological well being

Ben Stokes took over from Joe Root as England Test captain at the beginning of the summer

Joe Root has praised “brave” England captain Ben Stokes for speaking about his struggles with his mental health.

In a new documentary, Stokes reveals he feared he might not play cricket again when he took a break from the sport in the summer of 2021.

“It’s quite powerful for people to see sometimes it’s OK not to be OK,” Root told BBC Sport.

“It shows great leadership to put yourself out there and express some of the difficulties he’s gone through.”

Root, Stokes’ predecessor as England Test captain, added: “It’s very brave to lay himself as bare as he has done.

“It’s very powerful for anyone watching to see someone who at times looks superhuman and can do things that other players can’t do.”

Stokes, 31, took a five-month break from cricket last year in order to prioritise his mental health and recover from a broken finger.

Four years earlier, the all-rounder spent time out of the England team…