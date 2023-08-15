Ben Stokes might have superb World Cup, says Ollie Pope

Ben Stokes was man of the match as England won the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s

Ben Stokes could have an “amazing” World Cup if he comes of out one-day international retirement, according to England Test team-mate Ollie Pope.

Reports have suggested Stokes is considering making himself available for England’s defence of the World Cup in India in October and November.

Stokes was man of the match when they won the final in 2019, but retired from ODIs last summer.

“Any team that has Ben Stokes in it is going to be a better team,” said Pope.

England are set to name a squad on Wednesday for the white-ball series against New Zealand and Ireland in August and September.

The selectors are meeting on Tuesday and could also choose a provisional World Cup squad.