Ben Stokes named world’s main cricketer by Wisden

Ben Stokes has led England to 10 wins in their last 12 Tests

England captain Ben Stokes has been named Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world for the third time in four years.

Stokes, 31, has transformed the fortunes of the Test team and played a starring role in the T20 World Cup final win against Pakistan in November.

England team-mates Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts are named among the five Cricketers of the Year.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell plus India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur are also on the list.

England had won only one of their previous 17 Tests when all-rounder Stokes was appointed captain last April.

They have since won 10 of their past 12 matches by playing a daring style of swashbuckling cricket.

Stokes has previously been named the leading cricketer in the world in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s hard to think of any other cricketer who could have transformed his team’s fortunes so suddenly as Ben Stokes,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

“He was forceful with…