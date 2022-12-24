Ben Stokes, T20 World Cup win, Nat Sciver – 10 memorable moments for English cricket in 2022

From the despair of two Ashes defeats to an incredible Test turnaround and a World Cup win, it has been an incredible year for English cricket.

There have been a host of memorable moments, from Jonny Bairstow’s brilliance to Mankad controversies, record-breaking innings and poignant scenes.

BBC Sport have picked out 10 moments involving England’s men’s and women’s sides in 2022 for you to look back on before selecting your own top 10 below…

The drawn Women’s Ashes Test

The dramatic final day ended with last pair Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross surviving the final over to rescue a draw for England

In January the Women’s Ashes Test ended with one of most incredible finales cricket has seen.

Set 257 in 45 overs by Australia, England were on course for a stunning win in the final session, needing 45 from 60 balls. But, as the pressure increased, a collapse of six wickets for 26 runs meant England’s attention switched to saving the draw, with Australia favourites for the win that would…