Ben Stokes wouldn’t have enforced follow-on in opposition to Australia – Sir Alastair Cook dinner

England are aiming for a first Ashes series win since 2015 this summer

England captain Ben Stokes will take a safer tactical approach against Australia this summer compared to the one seen against New Zealand, says former skipper Sir Alastair Cook.

Stokes opted to enforce the follow-on on day three of the second Test in Wellington with England leading by 226.

New Zealand scored 483 in their second innings to set a victory target of 258, with England then losing by one run.

“I don’t think he would take that risk in the Ashes,” said Cook.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Cook added: “He knows that at the end of the series it is whether Ben Stokes is an Ashes-winning captain or not, and so I don’t think he would have enforced the follow-on if it was an Ashes Test match.

“But his reasons for it were that they had the wood over the New Zealand top order and that New Zealand had to play really well to win.

“He also wants to see what happens to his team in different situations. Last summer, they…