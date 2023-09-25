Ben Tozer: ‘Dad was scared as a result of he knew one thing was mistaken’

Ben Tozer: Wrexham defender makes cancer check plea after father’s death

“The last time I spoke with him, the last words we said was ‘I love you’ to each other even though we didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The emotions are still evidently raw two months on as Wrexham club captain Ben Tozer talks about the loss of his father.

On a Saturday evening in late April, Keith Tozer had watched from the stands as Ben lifted the National League trophy amid jubilant scenes at the Racecourse Stadium.

Wrexham had just beaten Boreham Wood to win the title and secure promotion back to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Defender Tozer had played every minute of the record-breaking campaign, and his father regularly made the round trip of more than 500 miles from his home in Plymouth to north Wales to watch him in action.

“He would come to the games up here and would drive up with my uncle,” Tozer said.

“He was here the day we won the league, which was amazing for me.”