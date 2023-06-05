BENDER CCP ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT FOR THE REPAIR OF NAVY SURFACE SHIP… – Press Release

VERNON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey machining and repair services for engineered rotating and other large-scale equipment, is pleased to announce it was one of five companies awarded a multiple-award contract for the repair of shafts for various levels of Navy surface ships. According to a recent Navy contracts announcement, Bender CCP and the other four companies will take on shafting projects over the coming five years as individual task orders issued by the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NSSCWSS), that are estimated to amount to a total of $162 million by the contract completion date of May 2028.

“We are one of the few companies that can handle this scale of shaft repair projects and are excited about the opportunity to continue working with NSSCWSS over the next five years,” said Michael Potter, President and CEO of Bender CCP. “We have invested in building out our specialized shaft repair facility with the unique tooling, and staff technical skillsets necessary for quality shafting. This project is a perfect fit for us.” Potter also shared that, as a qualified shaft repair services facility, the company has been successfully working on shafting projects for years.

Bender CCP brings a total footprint of more than 335,000 square feet along the Pacific Rim seaboard and has nearly a decade of experience working regularly on a range of repair projects for government and commercial merchant ships. Repairs are typically done at Bender CCP’s facilities or In-Place (repairs onboard the ship) based on customer requirements.

For more information on Bender CCP and Ship Repair, email [email protected], or visit the company website at benderccp.com/ship-repair.

